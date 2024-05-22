Kamaru Usman doubles down on Conor McGregor clap back with five-word comment

Kamaru Usman recently doubled down on his comments after sounding off on Conor McGregor for comments he made during a recent live stream. The former UFC champions have been at odds for years as they were linked to a potential bout when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was welterweight champion.

The beef was rekindled after McGregor made his feelings known on a number of active fighters during a recent live stream. He took aim at many, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley and the former UFC welterweight champion, who clearly took offense.

After clapping back at 'The Notorious' with a response on his Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' offered a piece of advice with a five-word comment. Usman took to his X account to share the YouTube link to the full episode and suggested that McGregor refrain from being disrespectful. He wrote:

"No need for the disrespect"

Check out Kamaru Usman's comment toward Conor McGregor below:

What was Kamaru Usman's initial response to Conor McGregor?

Kamaru Usman had a response to Conor McGregor and used the platform he has with his podcast to provide his initial response.

During the latest of Pound 4 Pound, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' weighed in on the comments made by 'The Notorious' during the aforementioned live stream. He told co-host Henry Cejudo that he provided McGregor plenty of opportunities to challenge him when he was the welterweight champion but nothing materialized. He said:

"Conor [McGregor] has done some pretty fantastic things in this sport...So have I...While I was champion, I gave him two opportunities to fight me. He talked about it, he bounced back and forth when he wanted to make his return...If you wanted that fight, you had your opportunity...It's better that you put that whiskey bottle down and actually come back to your wits, and be a good father and a good role model."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below: