"They will give me Kamaru Usman, I will do the same thing" - Khamzat Chimaev says he is comfortable being in a position to end someone's career

Kamaru Usman is clearly in the crosshairs of Khamzat Chimaev. The No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight has a fight booked for the Fall already, but seems to want the winner of the upcoming Summer championship clash for the 170-pound gold.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chimaev discussed multiple topics, including his hope for another Gilbert Burns fight down the line. He also talked about looking at being the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, and more.

Regarding how he feels about the UFC seemingly picking him to end Nate Diaz's company run on a bad note, Chimaev said:

"For me, it actually doesn't matter. If they will give me Kamaru Usman, I will do the same thing. For me, it doesn't matter. The guys just fight. He's still dangerous, he's like, he fight last second. I'm happy he's fighting with me. He's one of the legends."

Khamzat Chimaev continued:

"One of the guys where everyone is like gangster, gangster. Now, I'm going to show who's the gangster. I told before when you are from Chechnya...we eat the gangsters for breakfast."

Watch the interview/ video below

Chimaev is preparing for his first pay-per-view headliner where he takes on Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10. 'Borz' looks to go 12-0 as a pro as he enters the cage for his sixth UFC fight.

Kamaru Usman's upcoming assignment

Kamaru Usman will next defend his title at UFC 278 on August 20. The long-reigning welterweight champion will face off in a rematch with Leon Edwards who has not tasted defeat since the first Usman fight.

'Rocky' is the No. 2-ranked welterweight in the organization, is a former BAMMA welterweight title holder, and is riding a nine-fight winning streak into his first ever UFC title fight.

The 'Nigerian Nightmare' looks to notch up his sixth successful title defense in a few weeks. His five UFC welterweight title defenses saw him notch a pair of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal wins that bookended a victory over Gilbert Burns.

Usman is also eyeing a move towards a light heavyweight title shot if he gets the ideal outcome in his next bout. It seems like sky's the limit for the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg Prelude to UFC278 on August 20th Episode 2 drops tomorrow. Link in the bio. Like and subscribe to my YouTube channel for more content. Prelude to UFC278 on August 20th Episode 2 drops tomorrow. Link in the bio. Like and subscribe to my YouTube channel for more content. https://t.co/nchwyZQzr3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far