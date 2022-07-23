"Jake Paul has been struggling" - Michael Bisping does not believe Nate Diaz will be paid as handsomely once he leaves the UFC

Nate Diaz may not rake in as big of a cheque against Jake Paul as he expects, according to Michael Bisping.

In a recent video on his personal YouTube channel, Bisping discussed the recent announcement of Diaz's next fight versus Khamzat Chimaev, giving his initial prediction for the bout. While discussing the fight, the former UFC middleweight champion addressed Diaz's future after the conclusion of his contract, including a rumored boxing bout versus Jake Paul.

In regard to the potential prizefight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, Bisping said:

"Jake Paul has it in his mind that him and Nate Diaz are gonna do millions of pay-per-view buys. I think that probably would do some big numbers. But, Jake Paul has been struggling. Jake Paul has not been bringing in the kind of numbers. I mean, Jake Paul did that video recently talking shit to Conor McGregor."

Michael Bisping continued:

"McGregor smashes it out of the f****** park every time he does a pay-per-view. It's massive numbers. Jake Paul was bragging on that video that the one with Tyron Woodley got 200 thousand pay-per-view buys, which isn't bad. But you don't make any money on 200 thousand pay-per-view buys if you're in the UFC."

Watch the video below:

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer with four stoppage victories. After stopping Tyron Woodley during their December rematch, 'The Problem Child' has finished every boxer that he has ever competed against.

His next fight will take place against Hasim Rahman Jr. inside Madison Square Garden as Paul headlines another Showtime pay-per-view.

Nate Diaz's UFC career trajectory

Diaz will enter the last fight on his UFC contract in a pay-per-view main event and take on undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in the Fall. Chimaev has emerged as a massive favorite heading into this clash with the Stockton warrior.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between @KChimaev and @NateDiaz209 to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoespn.Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between @KChimaev and @NateDiaz209 to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoespn.Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. https://t.co/sWd1cc6ibm

Nate Diaz began his UFC journey by besting Manny Gamburyan via second-round shoulder injuryto win The Ultimate Fighter season five in June 2007.

He went on to challenge for the UFC lightweight world title in a losing effort that saw Diaz lose via unanimous decision to Benson Henderson at UFC on Fox 5 in December 2012. Diaz was also a top ten ranked welterweight following his victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019.

Diaz has collected other significant UFC victories against Conor McGregor, Gray Maynard, Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone, Takanori Gomi, and Josh Neer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far