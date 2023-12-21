Kamaru Usman gives unbiased take on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury scorecard

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his take on the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury scorecard.

Francis Ngannou went up against arguably the greatest heavyweight of this generation earlier this year in October. Going into the fight, the former UFC heavyweight champion's chances of beating Tyson Fury were slim, according to most.

However, Ngannou put on a performance of a lifetime and even scored a knockdown. Despite this, 'The Predator' ended up losing a controversial split decision. Speaking about it during a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Kamaru Usman offered his opinion on how the bout was scored.

Usman stated that considering the fact that Tyson Fury looked to be more active inside the boxing ring, it's understandable why the bout was scored slightly in favor of him. He said:

"I have to be honest with everything. When it comes to the way that boxing is scored now, then of course they're going to give it to Fury because it's just I'm going to throw... Even if the punches don't land, I'm hitting, it looks like I have the activity and I'm just moving around, dancing around... It looks like I have activity so they're going to give him the fight just based on that but if you're going to say, this was a fight, who won this fight? There's no doubt that Francis Ngannou won that fight."

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments in the video below (00:08):

Eddie Hearn believes Francis Ngannou can be beaten by "anybody in the top 100"

Despite going toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou can be beaten by anybody in the top 100, according to Eddie Hearn. During an interview with SecondsOut, Hearn spoke about 'The Predator's' chances of potentially becoming a heavyweight contender:

"It's very difficult because in my opinion, Francis Ngannou can get beaten by anybody in the top 100."

Hearn also stated that Ngannou will only chase big fights against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or a potential rematch against Tyson Fury in order to earn as much money as he can. The Matchroom Boxing chairman added:

"He's only really thinking about the Fury rematch, or [fighting] Joshua or Wilder. Because he could lose to anybody. And he's not gonna risk it for $5 million or $10 million. He has to cash in on the big one. So you're not gonna see him compete."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (9:18):