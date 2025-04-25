Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Israel Adesanya Hilariously reflect on shared UFC slump: “We’re all 0-3 right now”

Israel Adesanya has not entered the octagon since February when he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250. While he looked good early on and won the first round, it ultimately marked the third consecutive defeat for the two-time middleweight champion.

'The Last Stylebender' recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, both of whom are also former champions who have lost their last three bouts. The pair joked about their recent skids with the 'Nigerian Nightmare' attempting to speak before Adesanya chimed in, stating:

"We are champions! Come on. Triple C over there, triple champ. Come on."

Usman continued making his point, stating:

"We're all kind of in a similar position right now. We've been there, we've done that, we bought the d**n T-shirt."

Cejudo added:

"We're all 0-3. I'm grateful for the 0-3."

Check out the full interaction between Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Israel Adesanya below:

In addition to his loss to Imavov, Adesanya has suffered middleweight title bout losses to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. Meanwhile, Usman lost back-to-back welterweight title fights to Leon Edwards before falling to Khamzat Chimaev on short notice in a middleweight clash. Finally, Cejudo suffered a bantamweight title clash loss to Aljamain Sterling before losing to Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong.

Israel Adesanya reveals which opponent he wants to face next

Israel Adesanya's losing streak began with a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September 2023. 'The Last Stylebender' recently revealed that he informed the UFC brass that he wants a rematch with the No.2-ranked middleweight. Championship Rounds shared his comments, posting:

"🚨 Israel Adesanya wants a rematch against Sean Strickland next 👀 “I told Hunter [Campbell], I told my coach, ‘it’s time’. I have a feeling who I want to fight… I gotta get some get backs. Strickland. I’m gonna get him back.” 🎥 @stylebender #UFC"

While Adesanya acknowledged that Strickland beat him fairly in their first matchup, he added that the bout made him realize that he needs to slow down and fight less frequently. The two-time middleweight champion took the fight just five months after his second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, which earned Knockout of the Year honors. It is unclear if the UFC or 'Tarzan' has any interest in the potential rematch.

