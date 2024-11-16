  • home icon
Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo share their predictions for UFC 309 main card

By Souvik Roy
Modified Nov 16, 2024 23:37 GMT
Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo predict the results of the UFC 309 main card encounters. [Image courtesy: @usman84kg on Instagram, @Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry on YouTube, ufc.com]

Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo recently gave their predictions for the top three main card encounters of UFC 309. Usman and Cejudo picked the same fighters for two bouts but predicted different winners for one fight.

The UFC 309 main event will feature a heavyweight title fight between the defending champ, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic. The two other encounters that Usman and Cejudo talked about were the Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler co-main event and the touted Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig fight.

An Instagram reel shared by Usman highlighted the pair's take on the UFC 309 main card fights. Initially, Usman predicted Jones to beat Miocic in the main event:

"I'm gonna choose Jon Jones. [Questioning Cejudo] You're choosing Stipe?"

Cejudo replied:

"No. I got Jon, bro. Are you kidding me?"

The pair then presented different predictions for the Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler co-main event, with Henry picking Oliveira and Usman vouching for Chandler. However, they returned to the same page while predicting the Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Triple C' backed Nickal to get the better of Craig. Additionally, Cejudo highlighted another point about Craig to which Usman agreed:

"I'm giving Paul Craig a lot more respect than people are doing."

Jon Jones will have to go through unwanted incidents if Kamaru Usman's prediction comes true

Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo stayed on the same page regarding their prediction for the UFC 309 main event. Both of them thought Jon Jones would get the better of Stipe Miocic.

Needless to say, a victory against Miocic would be pretty delightful for 'Bones'. However, the situation won't be pretty favorable for him.

Jones had been ignoring the current interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall's callouts for a title unification fight since the beginning of this year. The UFC head honcho, Dana White, recently clarified that the winner of the UFC 309 main event must lock horns with Aspinall next: Speaking at the pre-fight presser for UFC 309, White said:

"The winner [of the Jones vs. Miocic fight at UFC 309] should absolutely fight Tom [Aspinall]."

Check out Dana White's comments below (08:50):

youtube-cover

Jones's victory at UFC 309 would mean he would have to face Aspinall, a matchup he has been evading. To avoid this situation, Jones would either have to declare retirement after his victory at UFC 309 or vacate his UFC heavyweight gold.

