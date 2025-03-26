Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo share unfiltered reaction to Cain Velasquez’s prison sentence

Cain Velasquez recently received a five-year prison sentence for attempted murder. On their podcast, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo reacted to the situation.

On March 24, the Santa Clara County Court sentenced Velasquez to five years in prison, including time already served. The sentence was for an incident that occurred in 2022 when the former UFC heavyweight champion opened fire on a vehicle that included Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez’s then-four-year-old son.

On the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman and Cejudo discussed the ongoing situation with Velasquez. Cejudo expressed his solidarity with Velasquez and shared his relief that the heavyweight legend didn’t receive a much harsher sentence. ‘Triple C’ highlighted the sacrifices parents make and emphasized the love and support from the MMA community for the 42-year-old, saying:

“It's unfortunate Kamaru because you know obviously us as parents bro we would do anything for our kids whatever it is that we can do to the Velasquez family you know we're here man the MMA Community loves King Velasquez and you're right dude to me he is the greatest heavyweight of all time what he was able to do in his prime dude before he went through all these crazy injuries was amazing a big shout out to Cain man Cain we are with you in spirit. It's a bitter day today but we're happy that he ain't get 15 or 20 [years] for attempted murder.”

Usman also offered words of encouragement and expressed relief that the punishment wasn’t worse, stating:

“Absolutely based on what we were looking at and what he had to deal with I think this is not bad news Cain keep your head up the MMA Community is with you and we are always going to be here praying for you.”

Check out Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo’s discussion below:

Michael Bisping reacts to Cain Velasquez’s prison sentence

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reacted to Cain Velasquez’s prison sentence, speculating that Velasquez’s apology was likely advised by his legal team. Bisping emphasized that most parents would have reacted similarly if they were in the former heavyweight champion’s shoes, stating:

"Cain Velasquez was saying the right thing that his lawyer probably told him to say. You gotta say, I was wrong. You gotta say, I regret my actions. The reality is, fair play he did what most men would do if they found out about that situation. Because a lot of people talk about it, but I'm just throwing it out there, if I found out that somebody was doing that to my children, yeah, I'm not gonna be accountable for my actions.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (1:49:07):

