Kamaru Usman hits out at critics who call him boring

Kamaru Usman has been a force to be reckoned with in the UFC welterweight division. Having been on unstoppable winning streak dating back to Mid-2013, Kamaru Usman has earned a reputation for being a fighter who uses his overwhelming wrestling game to dominate his opponents en route to one-sided decision wins. This fighting style has also earned Kamaru Usman a reputation of being a boring fighter.

This issue was again brought up after Kamaru Usman secured a similarly dominant win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. In the post-fight press conference, Kamaru Usman was asked what were his thoughts on critics and fighters alike calling him boring to watch.

Kamaru Usman had a very unexpected answer. He compared himself to Floyd Mayweather. Kamaru Usman said that at one point people had started hating on Mayweather because of the kind of domination he brought to the ring. Kamaru Usman said that Floyd's defense was so good that fans thought he was not fighting. Kamaru Usman added that people liked seeing bar fights.

“There was a time where people started hating Floyd Mayweather because he was so dominant,” Kamaru Usman “Floyd’s defense was so good, and he was just so good at what he did. We can agree on that. He was so good at what he did where everyone was like, ‘No, that’s boring. He’s not fighting.’ Why? Because people want to see a bar fight?"

Kamaru Usman added that fighters were out there risking their lives. Kamaru Usman said that he and several others were taking punches and were fighting so much so that they could be better than anyone else. Kamaru Usman emphasized on the punishment fighters took.

“We’re risking our lives in there. What is the point of training every day, and then going in there and slugging it out, taking punches? You train to be able to make someone miss, to control someone in a certain way. That’s what training is for, so you’re not just going in there and taking punishment at will. I do that better than anybody.”