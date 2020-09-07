This past weekend at UFC Vegas 9, Michel Pereira showcased what was indeed his best performance inside the Octagon, as the Brazilian dispatched Zelim Imadaev via submission.

One man who was highly impressed with Michel Pereira's performance was Kamaru Usman. The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion was on analyst duties for the ESPN+ broadcast and labeled Pereira as a "full complete fighter" following his win.

Kamaru Usman impressed by Michel Pereira's win

Courtesy of his incredible win at UFC Vegas 9, Michel Pereira managed to impress the champion of his division, Kamaru Usman. Post-fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed that he loved everything about the Brazilian's win over Imadaev and that Michel Pereira proved to everyone that he can be a full complete fighter. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I loved everything that I saw from him because he proved to everybody, our bosses, and myself included, that he can be a full complete fighter. I mean, everything was spectacular – his awareness, his cage awareness, the way he was moving, the way he was setting up those traps moving side-to-side and then landing those big shots. It was a spectacular performance from him." said, Kamaru Usman.

Following his win, Michel Pereira did call out the reigning BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal, who was beaten by Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251. And as per the reigning champion, he believes that Pereira will be aiming to get paired against a higher-ranked opponent from the welterweight division for his next fight.

“I think this is a guy that’s looking to get paired up against someone big in the future, the near future."- Usman added.

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Michel Pereira from here onwards. However, the Brazilian once again proved at UFC Vegas 9 how exciting of a fighter he truly he is, and fans can expect fireworks every time he steps inside the Octagon.