Kamaru Usman issues bold preview of Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Atlanta: "He's tough"

Kamaru Usman is going to take on Joaquin Buckley in the headliner fight of UFC Atlanta on June 14. Ahead of the bout, Usman previewed Buckley and called him a tough fighter.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Leon Edwards twice and Khamzat Chimaev in his last three fights. Meanwhile, Buckley has gone on a streak of six consecutive wins since returning to the UFC welterweight division.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman shared his thoughts on Buckley, saying:

"[Buckley] looked good. He looked like he's in shape. I'm serious about my job... I think it's just me doing me. He's tough, and I take him extremely serious."

He added:

Henry, you can definitely attest to this, 'When you put in the time and you put in that preparation, and when we get in there we're almost in autopilot to where we shock ourselves.' I'm looking to do that. Trust my training, my coaches, and trust myself because I've been here at the mountain top before."

Sean Brady previews Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman is a veteran and former welterweight champion, while Joaquin Buckley is an emerging contender. Noting both fighters' styles and attributes, the No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady offered his insights on the upcoming UFC Atlanta headliner bout.

During a recent episode of The BradyBagz Show, Brady stated:

"I am picking Buckley to win, but I think it’s gonna be a lot more competitive than people think. Usman’s only been knocked out one time in his career. Flash head kick by Leon. Buckley’s been knocked out multiple times, so there’s always that chance of Usman getting him out of there... [Buckley] might get taken down a little bit, but I think he’s just gonna edge him out."

