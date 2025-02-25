Kamaru Usman makes feelings known on Song Yadong's accidental eye-poke to Henry Cejudo: "The ref dropped the ball"

Kamaru Usman recently made his feelings known on the UFC Seattle main event, which ended after Henry Cejudo was unable to continue after an accidental eye-poke by Song Yadong. He noted that the referee needed to enforce the rules as it resulted in the bout going to the scorecards.

During the third round of their bantamweight main event, Yadong caught 'Triple C' with an accidental eye-poke that resulted in a pause to the fight. After his five minutes of recovery time was up, the round continued but Cejudo later informed his corner that he was unable to continue.

During the latest episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast, the former welterweight champion told 'Triple C' that referee Jason Herzog should have deducted a point from his opponent. Usman attempted to explain why Yadong's fingers were pointed out and mentioned that Herzog didn't do a great job in warning him about it:

"[Yadong] should have been warned. The referee I don't think was vocal enough in there unless...I mean, I wasn't in there. Did you hear him warn mhim while you were in there?, 'Hey, watch the fingers'...I think the ref dropped the ball there as far as warning, especially after the eye-poke. Song is trying to...create that distance because he knows he needs to be at distance. In his head, I think he thinks his fingers are like this, but they're not."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (10:45):

Henry Cejudo shares his honest take on losing against Song Yadong in an interaction with Kamaru Usman

During an interaction on his podcast with Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo claimed that he lost more than just the fight to Song Yadong.

During the aforementioned clip, Cejudo mentioned that he lost a significant sum of money from a potential win bonus because he came out on the losing end. He said:

"That just cost me $150,000, dude...I got kids, bro. That is the prize money for me. And I apologize to everybody who I've ever doubted, it's not until it happens to you, man, where you just like, 'Fu*k, dude. Maybe it's time for me to eat some humble pie here, man'. Should've been a point but if they would've done that whole point thing, dude, this fight would've been a draw." (11:55 onwards in the aforementioned video)

