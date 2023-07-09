Kamaru Usman makes a mockery of Khamzat Chimaev hype with cold ultimatum - "Stop flirting with me online"

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given Khamzat Chimaev a cold ultimatum regarding their potential fight.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Usman's next fight following his back-to-back losses at the hands of Leon Edwards. At one point, it looked like the former champion was going to square off against rising contender Khamzat Chimaev. However, there seems to be no progress made in making the fight official.

Speaking about the same during a recent media scrum at UFC 290, Kamaru Usman spoke about how if Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight him, he should make the weight or stop talking online. While claiming that Belal Muhammad might be next for him, the former UFC welterweight champion said:

"The only other name that's out there is probably Belal. Who else makes sense? It's Belal. So you know, Khamzat is you know, at the end of the day this guy, he keeps flirting with me online, you know? He's flirting back and forth with me online at this point, he's just using me for clout, you know? If you wanna fight cut the weight and let's fight, if not, stop using me for clout, stop flirting with me online."

Catch Usman's comments in the video below (2:25)

Kamaru Usman speaks about Colby Covington fighting Leon Edwards next

Following Leon Edwards' win over Kamaru Usman earlier this year, it was made known that Colby Covington would be fighting for the title next. While there is no official date for the fight announced as of yet, the former UFC welterweight champion spoke about the potential fight during the same media scrum.

While suggesting that 'Chaos' could certainly beat Leon Edwards in their meeting, Usman added:

"I think he definitely can. You know, but Leon is sharp when he's able to get off and has the opportunity to do what he does. I think he can land some things but you know Colby's relentless pressure and pace you know, it kind of trumps a lot of the guys."

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments in the video below (8:58):

