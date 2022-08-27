"Now that the Drake one is over" - Fans react as common link between Kamaru Usman, Jamahal Hill and Uros Medic gives birth to new MMA curse related to rapper Moneybagg Yo

Kamaru Usman losing to Leon Edwards may have been the final nail in the coffin of a new MMA curse. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' walked out to a song featuring rapper Moneybagg Yo.

This may not seem significant, until you factor in that both Jamahal Hill and Uros Medic have also used a Moneybagg Yo as their walk-out music, and both fighters tasted defeat.

"A new MMA curse has been birthed."

One fan was quick to point out that since Israel Adesanya was able to beat the 'Drake curse', this could be the next curse to come and haunt fighters.

Whoever chooses to walk out to a Moneybagg Yo song next will hope to replicate Adesanya's ability to 'break a curse'.

Kamaru Usman likens Leon Edwards' headkick victory to a Hail Mary at the Super Bowl.

Kamaru Usman's loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 via a headkick knockout sent the world into mayhem. Commentary teams, fans and other professional MMA fighters alike were in a state of shock at the miraculous nature of Edwards' victory.

Despite the severe knockout, Usman was eager to appear in front of the media as soon as he could, and spoke to TMZ Sports a few days after the fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was in good spirits and stated that he felt great. Saying that apart from the headkick, he took minimal damage.

While speaking on the knockout itself, Usman used a football analogy and compared the kick to a Hail Mary in the last 10 seconds of the Super Bowl.

"What a shot, it was a great shot. A great shot. I'm talking Hail Mary at the Super Bowl, last 10 seconds. That's a great shot. Hats off to Leon."

Kamaru Usman will be eager to close out the trilogy against Leon Edwards in dominant fashion and eradicate all possibilities of another 'Hail Mary at the Super Bowl' from the Brit.

The former champion seems to be handling his first loss in the UFC with grace and humility, but he no doubt hopes that the UFC welterweight title will be wrapped around his waist in the near future.

