Kamaru Usman posts aggressive clarification behind injury scare at UFC 294 workout with Justin Gaethje

Kamaru Usman has fiercely put an end to rumors about a potential injury, after confirming that he is fit and ready for UFC 294.

Usman, like Alexander Volkanovski, will fight on the upcoming Abu Dhabi card on short notice. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was asked to be the replacement for Paulo Costa, after UFC doctors ruled the Brazilian out of the PPV due to a Staph infection in his elbow.

The former UFC welterweight champ will now face Khamzat Chimaev on October 21 in a middleweight bout. The victor is also expected to be handed a title shot, going on to face Sean Strickland.

There had been rumors earlier this week, however, that Kamaru Usman may have been suffering from an injury. During an open workout with Justin Gaethje in front of a crowd in Abu Dhabi, Usman was reportedly overheard telling Gaethje that his knee had popped out.

Responding to the story on his YouTube channel, the 36-year-old aggressively called out the news sites reporting the story, and confirmed that he's fit and raring to go for UFC 294. Usman stated:

"Whoever started it, whoever said they heard, like how could you possibly have heard what I said when it's me and Justin on a stage in front of thousands of people in a mall? How stupid. Just dumb. If my knee was hurt, why would I get up and consist of hitting mitts?..People believe f*cking anything...I did not say that, clearly I am fine. Dummies, god."

Catch Usman's fiery response here:

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Alexander Volkanovski believes the biggest factor in Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev will be whether or not Usman's stamina can keep pace with Chimaev.

Usman will face Chimaev at the Etihad Arena at UFC 294, after agreeing to step in on just 9 days notice. Their clash is a three-round affair, with the expectation that both men will go to war from the off.

Weighing in on the clash was Volkanovski, who offered his prediction on his YouTube channel. According to the featherweight champ, he expects it to be a "hard night" for Usman, considering his lack of time to train and prepare. He explained:

"Chimaev is going to be, you think, in better condition. I don't know how long Usman's been training for, and Chimaev is a very, very high-paced fighter. So, does that come into play... Can Kamaru Usman handle... that pace that Chimaev is going put..I think the pace that Chimaev is going to set is going to be hard to deal with for someone on short notice... If his gas tank doesn't hold up... with the pressure Chimaev is going to do, I think it's going to be a hard night for Usman."

Catch Volk's comments here (2:50):