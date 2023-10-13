Khamzat Chimaev's aggressive pace may backfire against Kamaru Usman, says Alexander Volkanovski

With his original opponent Paulo Costa dropping out of UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev will now face former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at the Etihad Arena.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' not too long ago held the top pound-for-pound position in the UFC and is easily one of the most dominant welterweight champions in the promotion's history.

However, for all Usman's laurels, Alexander Volkanovski believes the former champion will have a hard night against 'Borz' if his gas tank crumbles under the insane pace put forth by Chimaev.

'The Great' predicts Khamzat Chimaev to push the pace from the get-go, especially since it is a three-round affair.

During a recent segment on this YouTube channel, the featherweight kingpin discussed his concerns about Usman's chances in the short-notice fight, saying:

"Chimaev is going to be, you think, in better condition. I don't know how long Usman's been training for, and Chimaev is a very, very high-paced fighter. So, does that come into play... Can Usman handle... that pace that Chimaev is going put."

He added:

"Everything is going to be a hundred percent; it's a three-rounder... I think the pace that Chimaev is going to set is going to be hard to deal with for someone on short notice... If his gas tank doesn't hold up... with the pressure Chimaev is going to do, I think it's going to be a hard night for Usman."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (2:51):

Furthermore, the Australian added that if Usman's cardio holds up, it will be a very close affair, especially since 'The Nigerian Nightmare' possesses unparalleled takedown defense.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman: UFC 294 betting odds

According to MMA Orbit, Kamaru Usman has opened as a +235 underdog for his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chiamev, the -290 favorite. The final odds might differ since the fight is still a week out.

Per the current odds, a $1000 bet on 'Borz' can provide users with a payout of $1,344.83, while the same wager on Usman can result in a more significant winning of $3,500 if the American gets his hand raised.

Khamzat Chimaev holds a spotless record of 12-0, with his most significant win coming via a decision against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Kamaru Usman's 20-3 resume is filled with wins against numerous who's-whos of the sport, including Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Tyron Woodley.

Catch a few highlights from Kamaru Usman's career below: