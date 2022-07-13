"Should be interchangeable" - Kamaru Usman on "snake dance" between him, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski for top spot on P4P list

Kamaru Usman has climbed to the top of the P4P rankings with a flawless record since making his UFC debut back in 2015.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' stands on top ahead of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However, Usman believes the battle between the trio at the top is extremely close.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA, Usman delivered his thoughts on the performances of his P4P competitors:

"When you're looking at P4P, you're looking at that list. The top three guys should be that close - should be that interchangeable. Alexander Volkanovski surprises me each and every time. I just see this little guy - can't be that good, then he gets some fights and I'm like 'Holy c**p' that guy is freaking good."

"Izzy is just a master. Just kind of like Anderson Silva once was, when Anderson Silva was doing his thing. When you're in there with them, it's kind of like a snake dance. They're kind of controlling the snake because they're just that good."

The trio have a combined three losses in their entire MMA careers. Usman and Volkanovski are yet to record a loss since joining the UFC. However, Adesanya's only loss came when he faced Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Usman is now booked to defend his title against top contender Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20.

Kamaru Usman nearing octagon return ahead of Edwards clash

Kamaru Usman hasn't competed in the UFC since November 2021, when he defended the welterweight title against Colby Covington. He has since undergone surgery on his right hand, hoping to make a comeback against Edwards this year.

Usman and Edwards met back in 2015 in Usman's second UFC fight, with Usman winning the match via unanimous decision. However, this time around, Edwards will face a much improved Usman in a title fight with high stakes on the line.

Kamaru Usman has also stated his intentions to fight in the light heavyweight division in the future. Additionally, with a potential clash with pro boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Usman is adamant to conquer every goal he sets out for in his career.

