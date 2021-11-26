Kamaru Usman reveals he helped create a reality show similar to The Ultimate Fighter in Africa to develop MMA talent

Kamaru Usman, in a recent interview with FULL SEND PODCAST revealed the creation of a reality show in Africa similar to The Ultimate Fighter.

The UFC welterweight champion mentioned MMA's popularity in Africa. However, Usman noted that most African youth do not get appropriate mixed martial arts training due to a lack of organization that the sport requires.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' stated that in order to help build a foundation for the sport the reality show has been created.

"A lot of it starts with us and to, you know, they can watch it all they want, they can be fans but if there's no, nothing there, no organization to really create the dynamic to help these guys get into the sport then we failed them." Also referring to the partnership, he added, "I've, you know, I've started, I've partnered up with the company, the Five-Four company, which is, we have done our first reality show which is the same thing as Ultimate Fighter, just a little different, it's called the 'African Knockout', AKO."

Speaking further about the fight show, Kamaru Usman also discussed successfully being able to host the first season and what the potential plans are for a second season.

Check out the full interview of Kamaru Usman on FULL SEND PODCAST below:

Kamaru Usman reveals his alternate career option had he not entered MMA

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the Black Box interview series, that if he hadn't gotten into fighting, he would have been a marriage counselor.

In the interview with Ebuka, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mentioned:

"Probably be a counselor. A marriage counselor... Yes, for some reason people like to talk to me... I just um. I think I'm a good listener to people and helping them with problem-solving."

When asked if he would like to work as a marriage counselor after MMA, Usman said it would depend on the situation in the future.

Usman also stated that he would be more interested in business and that he might take up coaching later in life.

Kamaru Usman revealed that he began studying biology in college with the intention of becoming a doctor or a nurse. He did, however, end up taking family studies instead, which explains his interest in counseling.

Catch Kamaru Usman's #blackboxinterview with Ebuka here:

Edited by Genci Papraniku