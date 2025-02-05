Kamaru Usman's "four horsemen" comments evokes grateful reaction from Dricus Du Plessis: "It means the absolute world"

Kamaru Usman's, "four horsemen" comments evoked a grateful reaction from Dricus du Plessis as he recently responded to the former welterweight champion including him as part of the legendary group. The South African is preparing to defend his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 this weekend, which marks his second title defense.

'The Nigerian Nightmare's' comment was about the African competitors including himself, du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, and Francis Ngannou, who achieved the pinnacle of the sport by winning a UFC championship representing the continent. For years, the trio of Usman, Adesanya, and Ngannou adopted the Three Kings moniker in reference to their respective title reigns.

Last January, 'Stillknocks' joined the list of African UFC champions after earning a split decision win over Strickland to become middleweight champion. During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 312, du Plessis expressed his gratitude toward Usman for including him in the legendary group and mentioned that it is a very significant honor for him:

Trending

"Massive honor and privilege to be a part of that group. And, you know, if you look at guys like Kamaru, Francis and Israel, absolute greats in this sport. Now Dricus du Plessis era and being part of that group is a massive honor... Being part of that group means nothing to anybody else but to me, as an African born fighter, African raised, African residing champion fighter. Just like them, it means the absolute world."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis explains the significance of being included among former African UFC champions

In addition to expressing his gratitude toward Kamaru Usman, Dricus du Plessis also explained the significance of being included in a group amongst former African UFC champions.

During the aforementioned clip, du Plessis mentioned that there is a small number of competitors that make it into the UFC and even fewer that become champions, so there is a special bond that is created as a result of their respective accomplishments:

"[That group] is a small portion of very special people between a small percentage of champions. Fighting in the UFC makes you one in millions. Being a champion makes you even more."

Check out the official UFC 312 promo featuring Dricus du Plessis below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.