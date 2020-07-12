Kamaru Usman secures a dominant win over Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman used his takedown game to blow out Jorge Masvidal

The main event of UFC 251 saw an amazing clash between the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman taking on the number 1 contender Jorge Masvidal. The UFC 251 PPV has been surrounded in a cloud of excitement, as Jorge Masvidal was now finally getting his much-awaited title shot against Kamaru Usman. However, that didn't come before a massive shakeup in the card. First, the UFC and Jorge Masvidal went into a standoff where neither party was willing to come to terms.

Then Gilbert Burns took the center stage and made his claim for the title shot and the UFC gave it to him. However, Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and thus Jorge Masvidal finally replaced him to take on the champion, Kamaru Usman. The wild ride that this card had been made the much-awaited clash even more special.

The fight was easily one of the most looked out for fights on the card as it had a lot of hype around it. Jorge Masvidal was on a stunning winning streak that included massive wins over Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. Kamaru Usman had practically been unstoppable in his warpath.

Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by decision

The fight was one-sided and long. Kamaru Usman used his traditional game plan of dragging opponents using his never-ending streak of takedowns and simply overwhelming them with so much burden that they give up.

Kamaru Usman however did face much resistance from his opponent, Jorge Masvidal but that was nowhere near enough to secure a win. Kamaru Usman used short body punches from a very close range to dismantle the gas tank of Jorge Masvidal and slammed him repeatedly en route to securing the win. Overall it was a great effort from Jorge Masvidal who definitely proved that Kamaru Usman can be held at bay. But he failed to put something as little as a dent on the relentlessness of the dominating champion

Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)