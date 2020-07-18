UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman might have to wait on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time due to a medical suspension that was initially expected to be for a smaller duration.

At UFC 251 on the historic Fight Island at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi, Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight strap against Jorge Masvidal by a lopsided and dominant unanimous decision win. Kamaru Usman won at least four of the scheduled five rounds in the main event showdown at UFC 251 last Saturday. While those who saw the fight know that Kamaru Usman came out of the bout almost unscathed but he has been surprisingly been handed a 180-day medical suspension.

Apart from Kamaru Usman, Marcin Tybura, and Davey Grant who competed on the UFC 251 card were handed possible six-month suspensions. Jorge Masvidal can bounce back early if he chooses to do so, having been suspended for only suspended for 30 days.

The UFC 251 medical suspensions were obtained by official records keeper mixedmartialarts.com.

Given below are the UFC 251 medical suspensions:

Kamaru Usman: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray, 21 days no contact.

Jorge Masvidal: suspended 30 days for forehead laceration, 21 days no contact.

Alex Volkanovski: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Max Holloway: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Petr Yan: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Jose Aldo: suspended 45 days due to TKO, mandatory 30 days no contact.

Rose Namajunas: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Jessica Andrade: suspended mandatory seven days.

Amanda Ribas: suspended mandatory seven days.

Paige VanZant: suspended mandatory seven days.

Jiri Prochazka: suspended mandatory seven days.

Volkan Oezdemir: suspended 60 days due to KO, 45 days no contact.

Elizeu Zaleski: suspended mandatory seven days.

Muslim Salikhov: suspended mandatory seven days.

Makwan Amirkhani: suspended mandatory seven days.

Danny Henry: suspended mandatory seven days.

Leonardo Santos: suspended 45 days due to hard bout, 30 days no contact.

Roman Bogatov: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Marcin Tybura: suspended mandatory seven days.

Maxim Grishin: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray, 21 days no contact

Raulian Paiva: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Karol Rosa: suspended mandatory seven days.

Vanessa Melo: suspended mandatory seven days.

Davey Grant: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral maxillofacial doctor, 30 days no contact.

Martin Day: suspended 60 days due to KO, 45 days no contact.