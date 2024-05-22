Kamaru Usman slams Conor McGregor for recent verbal attacks, says he offered the Irishman "two opportunities" to fight as champion

Kamara Usman hits back at Conor McGregor after the latter's verbal attacks on Usman. As per his usual controversial self, 'The Notorious' unleashed shocking revelations on a number of prominent figures in the MMA world, including Usman.

During a livestream with sports betting platform Duelbits on Tuesday, McGregor was asked multiple questions by fans.

When asked about Usman, McGregor questioned who he was before making a jab at him. He said:

''Kamaru usman? F**k him. F**k Kamaru Usman, he's a bum. F**k about Usman yeah.''

Nonetheless, that did not set well with Usman. In a recent episode of Pound 4 Pound podcast with former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo, Usman lost it at McGregor's previous remarks directed at him. He said:

''You can't say [I'm a bum], Conor. I didn't kick him while he was down. He's had run-ins with the law, he's had back-to-back incidents and situations but you never heard me sit there and kick the man while he was down. There needs to be some level of respect here, because, at the end of the day, that’s what this sport is all about.''

Usman added:

''If you wanted an opportunity to fight me, I gave Conor two opportunities to fight me. Two opportunities while I was champion.''

McGregor is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, following a lengthy absence due to an injury sustained against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Meanwhile, Usman just lost to Khamzat Chimaev via majority decision at UFC 294.

When Kamaru Usman discussed a potential matchup against Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman recently clashed with Conor McGregor, who thrashed him during a livestream. In reaction, Usman chastised the Irishman for his statements about him.

McGregor and Usman might square off, depending on how UFC 303 plays out. The Irishman has set his sights on a possible welterweight title run and the Nigerian has already hinted at a return to the division.

Nonetheless, their clash is unlikely, but back in early 2020, Usman addressed a possible fight with Conor McGregor on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

''Can you imagine me fighting Conor? Like that wouldn’t even be fair… Everyone has a puncher’s chance. But it would not be fair. You saw what Khabib did to him at 55. Now, imagine me doing that to him at 70 and I’m not just going to take him down. I’m gonna march forward, I’m gonna hit this guy… I would do some bad things to Conor.''

