"I soon come" - Kamaru Usman teases octagon return with striking montage

Kamaru Usman recently teased his return to the octagon.

The reigning welterweight champion appears to have possibly recovered well from his hand injury, as he recently shared a montage clip of some vicious strikes against his opponents in the octagon on Instagram. Sharing the clip, Usman wrote:

"SOMEBODY GOTTA BE, SO I SOON COME!!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿"

You can check out the montage clip below:

Usman debuted in the UFC in 2015, winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 21. He rode that wave and never looked back, amassing a UFC record of 15-0 with five title defenses. His fifth title defense was against Colby Covington UFC 268, last year.

UFC @ufc



[ The Ultimate Fighter returns May 3rd on Before he established himself as the P4P king, @Usman84kg tore it up on the 21st season of TUF[ The Ultimate Fighter returns May 3rd on @ESPNPlus Before he established himself as the P4P king, @Usman84kg tore it up on the 21st season of TUF 👑[ The Ultimate Fighter returns May 3rd on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/HDjvNknqCP

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is rumored to be up against Leon Edwards for his sixth title defense, in a fight which has been speculated to take place in July of this year.

As per a tweet by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Usman will be competing in the octagon despite having recently undergone hand surgery.

Tweeting about the highly anticipated title fight matchup, Helwani wrote:

“Despite Kamaru Usman’s recent hand surgery, Leon Edwards’ team has been told he’ll be ready to return by the summer. So they are hoping they finally get their title shot around that July 2 International Fight Week date.”

Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also told ESPN that the UFC welterweight champion will be ready to enter the octagon for International Fight Week in July 2022.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand Monday, according to a Dana White post on social media. Usman’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me Usman will be ready to fight again International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand Monday, according to a Dana White post on social media. Usman’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me Usman will be ready to fight again International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Kamaru Usman talks about the hardest thing about training as champion of the division

Kamaru Usman is the UFC welterweight division champion as well as the promotion's pound-for-pound king. It wasn't easy for the 170lb kingpin, who had to compete against the majority of the promotion's elite welterweights. Nonetheless, the 35-year-old has definitely proven his worth in the promotion as a champion.

However, these achievements are not without their drawbacks. During an interview with Men's Health, the division champion discussed how exhausting it is to know that every other fighter is coming after you.

Speaking about the pressure of training and preparing as a champion, Usman said:

"It's the fact that you knowing that you have to train for the world. Everyone in the world is gunning for you. They only have to train for one guy. You have to train for everybody."

You can check out the full Kamaru Usman interview with Men's Health below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku