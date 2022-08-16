"They've got to stop" - Former UFC champion says fighters need to stop complaining about USADA in light of Kamaru Usman's recent incident

Kamaru Usman recently expressed his frustration at the way USADA handles their testing protocols. The champion was awoken at 5 AM to complete a mandatory drug test, and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was less than thrilled about the interruption.

The feeling of frustration felt by Usman over the inconvenience caused by USADA is something many fighters must share. However, one fighter who differs from Usman is none other than Demetrious Johnson. The former UFC champion knows all too well what the interruptions of USADA are like, but he feels that it is time that fighters stopped complaining.

Johnson recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and he had the following to say on the issue:

"See this whole USADA thing, these people, they've got to stop with that."

Watch the video below (quote at 37:50):

Johnson feels that if it were something that happened every weekend, then the complaints from fighters about USADA would carry more weight. He feels that it may be easier for fighters like Usman to digest USADA's methods, if they remember the reason why testing exists.

Kamaru Usman has his sights set on Leon Edwards, despite the Khamzat Chimaev talk

The dominance displayed by Kamaru Usman throughout his title run has resulted in fans looking past his current opponent Leon Edwards, and onto his next opponent in Khamzat Chimaev.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is firmly focused on the danger presented by Edwards. Having already faced off against the Brit, Usman is well aware that he could be in for a tough night, and he is mentally prepared for that.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA asked Usman about what Khamzat Chimaev has said that has stuck with the champion, and he had this to say:

"Oh he has said a lot of things, but he's not the next guy up, so I don't have to worry about him. When he's the next guy up, all those things come out, every one. You know, I can't think too far ahead and miss the mark of where I am right now. Leon is that guy, Leon has said some things and Leon is very dangerous."

Watch the video below (quote at 27:00):

Both Usman and Edwards are undefeated in the UFC since their fight in December 2015.

