Set to go down on December 12, UFC 256 is shaping up to be a blockbuster card that might feature two title fights.

According to a report from TMZ, reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against top contender Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 256. Apart from the longtime overdue title fight between Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, the card might also feature a BMF title rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns is the fight we've all been waiting for

Kamaru Usman was initially expected to defend his title against Burns in July but the fight was later called off as Burns was forced out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. The Brazilian was later replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who came up short in the five-round main event encounter against Usman, losing via unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal was UFC's hottest property in 2019, having notched up a KO win against Darren Till in London in March followed by the record-setting, five-second flying knee knockout win over Ben Askren in July. Masvidal then went on to beat Diaz in the first-ever BMF title fight in November. Even though Masvidal took the matchup against Usman in just six days' notice, fight fans expected another highlight reel performance from "Gamebred".

However, facing someone like Kamaru Usman without a full training camp is as dangerous as it gets and the inevitable happened when the cage doors shut behind the pair. Kamaru Usman dominated Gamebred throughout the fight, never letting the crafty striker explode to life in the five scheduled rounds.

The winners of the two matchups could be fighting for the UFC welterweight title in the future. Masvidal would love to get another sniff at the 170lbs gold having lost out the first time without a proper training camp.