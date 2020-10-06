Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns' welterweight title fight reportedly off UFC 256

The UFC 256 welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns has reportedly been once again called off, as it is to be believed that the reigning champion will be needing some more time in preparation for his next title defense.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani initially broke the news of the cancelation of the fight that was scheduled for December 12. However, it was also to be noted that the title fight could be re-scheduled for either January or February of 2021.

The Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC welterweight title is off on Dec. 12, per sources. It doesn’t have a new date at the moment, but current talk is January of February. Usman needs a little more time. No new main event yet for UFC 256. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2020

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns off UFC 256

The UFC Welterweight Title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns was initially scheduled for UFC 251. However, the fight was called-off after Burns had tested positive for COVID-19 and the UFC had to find a last minute replacement for The Nigerian Nightmare.

With Jorge Masvidal stepping in on 6 days' notice, Kamaru Usman went on to successfully defend his title against the reigning BMF Champion, via unanimous decision in a five-round bout. Usman's title defense against long-term teammate Gilbert Burns was eventually re-scheduled for the final UFC PPV of the year but that also doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Reports have now claimed that the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion will need some more time to prepare for his highly-awaited fight against Durinho. With that being said, a new main event for UFC 256 has not been announced or reported at the moment. The welterweight title fight, on the other hand, could possibly occur in early 2021.

Kamaru Usman's title reign so far

Kamaru Usman won the UFC Welterweight Championship in 2019 when he completely dominated former champ Tyron Woodley. Following his win, Usman has successfully defended the belt on two occasions, with his first being a classic against Colby Covington and the second being his outing against Gamebred.

Gilbert Burns, who also defeated Tyron Woodley to earn a shot at the title, will have to wait a little longer to get his rightful shot at the 170-lb title.