Kang Ji Won believes he has a more well-rounded game compared to Ryugo Takeuchi: “I’m a mixed martial artist”

Rising South Korean heavyweight mixed martial arts star Kang Ji Won is confident that his versatile skill set will give him a distinct advantage when he faces off against Japanese standout Ryugo Takeuchi. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old fighter prides himself on having a complete fighting skill set, which allows him to adjust his game plan based on his opponent.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kang explained his adaptable approach and his fighting philosophy.The South Korean told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;I'm a mixed martial artist. If I am facing a striker, I'll focus more on my striking to work things out on that end, and if I am facing a wrestler or a grappler, I will focus on my striking as I defend takedowns or grappling exchanges.&quot;Kang is known as a monstrous knockout puncher, but people often overlook his intelligence in the ring and his ability to adapt. When he’s on point, he’s one of the best heavyweights in the world and a real threat to any opponent.Fans won’t have to wait long to see Kang Ji Won back in action.Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi go to war at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime VideoSouth Korean slugger Kang Ji Won is set to do battle with Japanese star Ryugo Takeuchi next weekend, and fans can expect an explosive battle between heavyweight hopefuls.The pair of behemoths lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to stream live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this important fight.