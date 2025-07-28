  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Kang Ji Won believes he has a more well-rounded game compared to Ryugo Takeuchi: “I’m a mixed martial artist”

Kang Ji Won believes he has a more well-rounded game compared to Ryugo Takeuchi: “I’m a mixed martial artist”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:42 GMT
Kang Ji Won (Image by ONE Championship)
Kang Ji Won (Image by ONE Championship)

Rising South Korean heavyweight mixed martial arts star Kang Ji Won is confident that his versatile skill set will give him a distinct advantage when he faces off against Japanese standout Ryugo Takeuchi.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 29-year-old fighter prides himself on having a complete fighting skill set, which allows him to adjust his game plan based on his opponent.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kang explained his adaptable approach and his fighting philosophy.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The South Korean told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"I'm a mixed martial artist. If I am facing a striker, I'll focus more on my striking to work things out on that end, and if I am facing a wrestler or a grappler, I will focus on my striking as I defend takedowns or grappling exchanges."
Ad

Kang is known as a monstrous knockout puncher, but people often overlook his intelligence in the ring and his ability to adapt. When he’s on point, he’s one of the best heavyweights in the world and a real threat to any opponent.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Kang Ji Won back in action.

Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi go to war at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won is set to do battle with Japanese star Ryugo Takeuchi next weekend, and fans can expect an explosive battle between heavyweight hopefuls.

Ad

The pair of behemoths lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to stream live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this important fight.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications