Kang Ji Won confident of victory against Ryugo Takeuchi at ONE Fight Night 34: “The result should be good”

Rising heavyweight mixed martial arts star Kang Ji Won of South Korea is coming into his upcoming clash against Japanese opponent Ryugo Takeuchi full of confidence.The two are set to tango this weekend at ONE Fight Night 34, and it promises to be a real banger. The 26-year-old Kang has proven himself to be a dangerous finisher in the world's largest martial arts organization, relying heavily on aggression and power strikes.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kang outlined his strategy for victory and talked about his upcoming fight.The South Korean said:&quot;My style focuses on counters with lots of movement in between. I think as long as I do what I do best, the result should be good.&quot;The Seoul native believes he's got the upper hand, and says his ability to create angles and capitalize on openings will serve him well.Needless to say, this heavyweight showdown is certainly one to watch closely, as the two behemoths get ready to trade leather on the global stage.Fans won't have to wait long to see this incredible battle between heavy hitters.Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi throw down at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime VideoSouth Korean slugger Kang Ji Won is ready to trade leather with dangerous Japanese foe Ryugo Takeuchi.The elite heavyweights go to war in a three-round bout at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.