  • Kang Ji Won believes he has the winning game plan for Ryugo Takeuchi: "I don't see much difficulty" 

Kang Ji Won believes he has the winning game plan for Ryugo Takeuchi: "I don't see much difficulty" 

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:38 GMT
(From left) Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Kang Ji Won is confident he's found the perfect strategy to neutralize Ryugo Takeuchi when they clash at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, Aug. 1.

The 29-year-old South Korean knockout artist has been studying tape of his Japanese opponent ahead of their heavyweight MMA encounter inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

"Based on the tapes that I've seen, Ryugo Takeuchi tends to come in strong at the beginning. As long as I am careful at the start, I don't see much difficulty moving forward with the fight," Kang Ji Won told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.
'Mighty Warrior's' tactical assessment reveals his game plan of weathering the 22-year-old's early storm before taking control of the contest as it progresses.

Kang's confidence in his ability to handle whatever Takeuchi brings stems from his perfect finishing rate in ONE Championship, having secured all four of his promotional victories via knockout or TKO.

The fighting pride of Wang Ho returns to the ONE fold in search of a positive momentum after alternating defeats and victories in his past five outings.

His last win came against Dutch-American slugger Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif at ONE Fight Night 18 in January last year.

North American fans eager to catch him in action can watch the complete ONE Fight Night 34 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kang Ji Won needs to build momentum in search of first world title in ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won's finishing abilities are right up there with the very best in the division, but the South Korean fighter needs to build steady momentum if he wants to enter the world title picture.

'Mighty Warrior' has long been calling for a shot at the ONE heavyweight MMA world title, but defeats in three of his past five outings might put those plans on hold.

Perhaps, if he overcomes Takeuchi, Kang should call for a shot against the winner of the other heavyweight MMA encounter set to go down at ONE Fight Night 34 between Ben Tynan and Kirill Grishenko.

The Wang Ho athlete lost to both athletes, and he'd surely be down for a sequel against either man for redemption.

Another win will undoubtedly help him build a case for himself to challenge current kingpin 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
