Kang Ji Won feels Ben Tynan will play it safe and avoid his truck-like fists: “I doubt he’ll stand and trade”

South Korea’s hardest hitter, Kang Ji Won, expects ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan to play it safe in their heavyweight showdown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On November 3, Won will look to continue his march toward a potential ONE heavyweight world title opportunity as he seeks his fourth career win inside the Circle. Coming off a 58-second knockout against Paul Elliott in his last outing at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X, the ‘Mighty Warrior’ will meet Canadian finisher Ben Tynan as part of a stacked night of fights inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, Kang Ji Won believes his opponent will likely play things safe and attempt to drag him into the later rounds.

“Because of my history of first-round knockouts, I doubt he’ll stand and trade with me in round one,” Won said. “I think he will want to drag it out to the second and third rounds. Whatever the case, I plan on putting on an entertaining performance.”

Kang Ji Won is currently sitting at 3-1 inside the Circle with wins over Medhi Barghi, rising contender Amir Aliakbari, and the aforementioned Paul Elliott. All of Won’s ONE Championship victories have come in the very first round, a trend he looks to continue against his opponent, Ben Tynan.

Known by fight fans on the regional scene as ‘Vanilla Thunder,’ Ben Tynan has established himself as a finisher with four straight wins, including three knockouts and one submission, with all but one coming in the opening round.

Needless to say, fireworks will fly when the ‘Mighty Warrior’ meets the Canadian newcomer inside the Circle on November 3.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime.