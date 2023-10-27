Kang Ji Won leaving no stone unturned vs. ‘elite wrestler’ Ben Tynan: “ I won’t take him lightly”

‘Mighty Warrior’ Kang Ji Won would ideally like to rack up another quick knockout in his return to the global stage of ONE Championship on Friday, November 3.

However, the South Korean athlete knows debuting superstar Ben Tynan would make life difficult for him when they meet at ONE Fight Night 16 inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Given the plot, the heavyweight tormentor has focused on other aspects of his game, hoping to make it a level playing field should his opposite number take matters into his own hands on the canvas.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kang Ji Won said:

“I’ve watched his fights, and he’s an elite wrestler. I’ll need to focus on my takedown defense and also focus on just doing what I do best.”

Doing what he does best – finishing rivals on the feet – might not be a straightforward mission due to Tynan’s strong chin and his prowess on the canvas.

But with a forged arsenal on the mats, the Wang Ho affiliate can use it to get things back into his court.

On top of that, ‘Vanilla Thunder’s 12-0 combined amateur and professional slate has piqued Kang Ji Won’s interest. Still, he remains as motivated as ever to extend his winning run under the ONE banner.

In the same interview, the 28-year-old added:

“I heard he’s on a 12-fight winning streak going back to his amateur days. I won’t take him lightly. I will prepare the best I can to make sure I put on the best performance possible.”

Catch the two slug it out at ONE Fight Night 16 next Friday, November 3. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.