Kang Ji Won has only two scenarios to how he’d finish Ben Tynan: “Through ground-and-pound or a standing KO”

Kang Ji Won wants to make a statement in his upcoming fight versus ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan.

The pair will collide in a top-class heavyweight bout at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. The event is set to go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ‘Mighty Warrior’ wants to inch closer to a world title shot against reigning undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin with another incredible victory.

Speaking of incredible victory, the South Korean athlete assures that he will find a way to get the win against the undefeated Canadian and spoil his highly anticipated debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Wang Ho representative vowed this in his most recent ONE Championship interview ahead of the all-important showdown:

“I can’t really pinpoint a weakness [in Tynan], but I know that my striking is better than his. As I said, I’ll need to focus on my takedown defense and taking the fight to him afterward. I’ll defend his takedowns. Whether it’s through ground-and-pound or a standing KO, I believe I will get the win.”

Aside from moving closer to a shot at the championship, the 28-year-old doesn’t want to experience the nightmare of receiving another submission defeat. That's what happened in his fight with Marcus Almeida in their December 2021 match at ONE: Winter Warriors, where he absorbed a rear-naked choke loss in the opening round.

Additionally, Kang wants to keep his 100% perfect finishing rate against ‘Vanilla Thunder’, with all of his previous wins coming by first-round stoppages. Some of the South Korean's casualties were Mehdi Barghi, Amir Aliakbari, and Paul Elliott.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.