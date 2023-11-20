Katie Taylor doubts if female boxers have the strength to meet Chantelle Cameron and Amanda Serrano's demand for 12 3-minute rounds

Undisputed lightweight champion boxer Katie Taylor doubts if women's boxing has the strength and depth to warrant a switch to twelve three-minute rounds from the traditional ten two-minute system.

A contingent of women fighters led by featherweight queen Amanda Serrano has been campaigning for the change to bring women's boxing on par with the men.

Per a report by the Associated Press, Chantelle Cameron came in support of Amanda Serrano's statement a month ago, arguing such a change would facilitate women to earn as much as their male counterparts.

However, Taylor, who is set to rematch Cameron later this month, has her doubts regarding forcing such a change in the women's division. She said:

“I haven’t really got any preference either way. The two-minute rounds are a real fast pace. They say the three-minute rounds will cause more knockouts, but I don’t think that’s true."

Taylor added:

“I don’t know if women’s boxing has the strength and depth to have three-minute rounds, really. For me, I really don’t care whether it’s a two or three-minute round. I spar three-minute rounds all the time. There’s pros and cons to both really.”

Taylor cliched a split decision win against Serrano when the duo clashed at the historic first-ever women's boxing headliner at Madison Square Garden in 2022. While the duo were slated for a rematch, an injury on the Puerto Rican's side prevented it.

Cameron stepped in as the replacement and handed Katie Taylor her first career loss. Taylor vs. Cameroon 2 is scheduled for November 25 in Dublin.

Amanda Serrano gives her pick for Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2

Seven-division boxing world champion Amanda Serrano is arguably one of the greatest female boxers of all time. In a recent interview with J Calderon Boxing Talk, she made her pick for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 2.

She believes the undisputed lightweight queen is going to suffer yet another loss in the rematch against the Englishwoman:

"Cameron is a good friend of mine, and I think she will beat her again, but you know Katie is a warrior as well, you can never count her out."

While Taylor's star power has taken a hit after her first to Cameron, and a loss in the rematch might further compromise her fighter profile, Serrano has not yet ruled out a future showdown with the Irish national.