Katie Taylor gives her thoughts on a potential trilogy with Chantelle Cameron after avenging her loss

After their second fight on November 25, boxing fans must be eager to see the Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor trilogy fight. Katie Taylor has also weighed in on the possibility of a third scrap with Chantelle Cameron.

In her post-fight interview, the 37-year-old was asked whether she would be open to a third encounter against Cameron. 'KT' replied in the affirmative, saying their third meeting should take place at the iconic Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

"Let's get the trilogy at Croke Park," said Katie Taylor.

Katie Taylor first locked horns against Chantelle Cameron in May 2023 at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Before that fight, Taylor was undefeated as a professional boxer with an impressive record of 22-0. But that night, the 37-year-old suffered the first loss of her boxing career as she lost a majority decision to Cameron. The three judges' scorecards had 95-95, 96-94 and 96-94 in favor of 'Il Capo'.

Their second encounter took place at the same arena on November 25. The two athletes blew the roof off the arena and delivered a thrilling back-and-forth affair that went the full distance. In the end, Taylor managed to avenge her only loss with a majority decision victory. The three judges scored the bout 95-95, 98-92 and 96-94 in favor of the Irish fighter.

Considering how close and entertaining the first two fights were, boxing fans must be thrilled about the possibility of a trilogy bout between the two boxers.

After the fight, Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn also stepped into the squared circle and echoed the champion's sentiment of fighting at Croke Park in her next outing.

"[Taylor] deserves everything... she's made us proud. Katie Taylor is a two-division undisputed champion, the greatest night in the history of her career. And I'll tell you something now, and I know we say it a lot, but for everybody out there, everybody in Ireland, the Irish government, Croke Park has to happen. It has to happen! She's done everything for this sport, she's done everything for this country. She deserves it more than anyone."

