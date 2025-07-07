Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The highly anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 showdown is set to go down this Friday, July 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main event will be a 10-round bout featuring Katie Taylor, the reigning undisputed super lightweight champion, facing off against Amanda Serrano, a former unified featherweight champion.

Taylor has an impressive professional boxing record of 24 wins and 1 loss. Aside from her only defeat against Chantelle Cameron, the Irish boxer has defeated several notable opponents. Her upcoming bout will be a trilogy fight against Serrano.

Their first meeting took place in April 2022, where Taylor successfully defended her undisputed lightweight title, winning by majority decision. Two years later, in November 2024, she faced Serrano again and achieved a similar outcome, this time winning by unanimous decision.

The rematch was a tremendous success, garnering widespread attention and reportedly becoming the most-watched women's professional sporting event in U.S. history.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: How much are both boxers expected to earn?

As the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 showdown approaches, boxing fans are eager to find out the potential earnings for both fighters. Although official payout figures have not yet been released, educated estimates can be made based on their past earnings and contractual trends.

Both Taylor and Serrano are recognized as two of the top female boxers in the sport today. In their previous encounter, Taylor won and reportedly earned around $6 million, while Serrano, despite her loss, is believed to have earned approximately $8 million.

The upcoming trilogy bout is set to take place under the banner of Most Valuable Promotions, with Netflix serving as the broadcaster. Given the trends from their previous fight, both Taylor and Serrano are expected to earn around $6 million or possibly more for this match.

