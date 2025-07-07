Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 matchup is set to headline the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 11, as per Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The event will be live-streamed on Netflix.
Serrano will be aiming to capture Taylor's undisputed super lightweight throne in a highly anticipated trilogy fight, as the boxing fans were entertained by their previous two clashes.
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?
Let’s have a look at the previous walkout songs of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Taylor first met Serrano inside the squared circle in April, 2022. Both boxers put on a show, and the 39-year-old won by split decision. The Irish star, who is a devout Christian, showed her faith in God by walking out to Hillsong Worship's 'Awake My Soul.'
During her successful lightweight title win against Chantelle Cameron in their rematch in 2023, Taylor used ‘Raise a Hallelujah’ by Bethel Music as her entrance theme.
In the past, Taylor has also walked out to ‘LION’ by Elevation Worship.
Meanwhile, Serrano lost both of her fights against Taylor, the most recent being a unanimous decision defeat last year on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event. In their first meeting, 'The Real Deal' walked out to 'Pepas' by Farruko.
During her unanimous decision victory over Erika Cruz in 2023, Serrano used 'City of Gods' by Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys as her walkout song.