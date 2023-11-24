Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 2: Boxing pros predict outcome of highly anticipated rematch

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 2 has divided the opinion of fans, but a majority of the boxing professionals are giving the edge to Cameron.

Taylor and Cameron are set to rematch in one of the most highly anticipated boxing bouts of the year. The pair will face-off once again this weekend at the 3Arena in Dublin, almost six months since their first clash in the same venue.

The 'Bray Bomber' suffered the first loss of her professional career when she faced 'Il Capo' back in May. The 37-year-old came up short via majority decision, heartbreakingly losing her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles whilst competing infront of her homecrowd for the first time in her career.

With the two boxing stars preparing to once again make their walks to the ring this Saturday, fighters and fans alike have been weighing in on the fight.

Undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa Shield's gave the edge to Chantelle Cameron, particularly highlighting her gameplan from the first fight. She explained:

"If Chantelle comes with that same gameplan, she can possibly win again. If Katie doesn't up her game and she may have to stand there and fight her and not rely on her defence." (0:54)

DAZN commentator and former boxing champ Darren Barker said:

"I wouldn't be shocked if Katie Taylor won the fight...but I just think Chantelle Cameron upsets the Irish fans once again." (2:00)

Savannah Marshall admitted she hopes Katie Taylor does something special:

"I was shocked at how the first one panned out...I think Katie really has to pull something out the bag to beat Chantelle." (5:05)

Catch the predictions and many more here:

Katie Taylor should expect the same fight, says Chantelle Cameron

Undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron recently discussed her gameplan for her rematch with Katie Taylor this weekend.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Cameron was asked whether or not she intends to do anything differently from her first performance against Taylor back in May.

According to 'Il Capo', she is prepared to once again silence the Irish crowd by repeating the same steps as last time. She said:

"As long as I do on Saturday what I've been doing then Katie isn't going to stand a chance. I'm going to be all over her like a rash. May 20 I was in awe of Katie Taylor. This time I'm not in awe of her. I've already beat her, so now I'm coming here, defending my belts and it's more now for me that I'm cementing my own career."