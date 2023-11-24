Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 2: Walkout details, undercard, and main event start time

In mere hours, undisputed boxing lightweight champion Katie Taylor will take on Chantelle Cameron, who holds the undisputed honors at junior welterweight, in a rematch.

Earlier in May, Cameron spoiled Taylor's grand homecoming in Dublin as she inched out the Irish native via majority decision to retain the superlightweight titles, handing her opponent her first career loss.

Taylor vs. Cameron 2 is scheduled for Saturday, November 25th, at the 3Arena in Dublin. The main card of the event will begin at 2 PM ET, with the main event ring walks expected to commence by 5:30 PM ET.

However, the main event ring walk timings can change depending on the duration of the undercard fights.

Fight Fans can catch the event live on DAZN. Interestingly, fans only need a monthly or yearly subscription to the streaming service to watch the event.

Katie Taylor is 22-1 in her professional career. At the amateur level, she is a multi-time world champion in addition to claiming the gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Chantelle Cameron holds an undefeated record of 18-0. She has held the undisputed titles at junior welterweight since November 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Cameron is a -185 favorite going into the fight, with Taylor as a -150 underdog.

The undercard for the fight is given below:

Paddy Donovan vs. Danny Ball

Gary Cully vs. Reece Mould

Skye Nicolson vs. Lucy Wildheart - for the WBC interim featherweight title

John Cooney vs. Liam Gaynor

Zelfa Barrett vs. Costin Ion

Thomas Carty vs. Dan Garber

Emmet Brennan vs. Jamie Morrissey

Giorgio Visioli vs. Lee Anthony Sibley

Conor McGregor's company erects statue of Katie Taylor ahead of rematch

Earlier in May, Conor McGregor was ringside at Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron 1 as his company, Forged Irish Stout, sponsored the event.

While it is unclear whether the UFC legend will attend the rematch, his company has bagged a sponsorship deal for the event.

This time, the liquor brand has stepped up its marketing game by erecting a statue of Taylor. The 14-foot-tall sculpture of the fighter is based on one of the New 7 World Wonders, the iconic 'Christ The Redeemer' in Rio De Janeiro.

The statue is placed on Bray Head, along the Wicklow coastline, where the lightweight champion began her pugilistic journey.

Katie Taylor is widely regarded as one of the best female boxers of all time.