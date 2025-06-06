Kayla Harrison brutally roasts Julianna Pena's MMA record as feud heats up ahead of UFC 316 clash: "You've been stopped three times"

Kayla Harrison recently mocked Julianna Pena's MMA record, noting that Pena has lost more fights than she has lost rounds.

Harrison and Pena are set to fight each other in the co-main event of UFC 316 this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of the fight, the two women's bantamweights engaged in a heated exchange at the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference.

While 'The Venezuelan Vixen' discussed the only way Harrison could win the fight, the two-time Olympic gold medalist fired back, saying:

"How are you gonna beat me? You've been stopped three times, you're 11 and five. You've lost more fights than I've lost rounds."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

According to official records on the UFC website, Pena has a current MMA record of 13-5. In comparison, Harrison has an impressive record of 18-1 and is on a winning streak of three fights.

Julianna Pena speaks about her mindset ahead of Kayla Harrison fight at UFC 316

Julianna Pena reclaimed the women's UFC bantamweight title by defeating Raquel Pennington via split decision at UFC 307 in October 2024. Months later, as she prepares to defend her title against Kayla Harrison, Pena shared her mindset heading into the fight.

In a recent discussion on The Nathan Doherty Podcast, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' said:

"My head is in a great spot. I feel very comfortable, I feel at peace with this fight. I'm supposed to get knocked out or thrown on my head and lose the fight in three seconds, and she's gonna be the next best thing since the coming of Christ. So, for me, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. And when they put me in this position of being able to get walked on in less than 10 seconds, that makes me a very dangerous, dangerous woman."

Check out Julianna Pena's comments below:

