"I think they're both considered better than me right now" - Kayla Harrison determined to test herself against Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison is keen on testing herself against top female MMA contenders like Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg.

While appearing in a recent interview with MMA Underground, former two-time PFL winner Kayla Harrison sat with host John Morgan to discuss what it would take for the fighter to achieve 'GOAT' status in the combat sport. During their conversation, Morgan inquired if a fight against top contenders like Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg would help her achieve that status.

In response, the lightweight champion stated that she is more interested in testing herself and believes that a fight against such top contenders will undoubtedly help her improve in the game.

The former judoka gave her take on the discussion by saying:

"I would like to fight them. Personally, because...I think they're both considered better than me right now, you know. And... I wanna test myself. Like, I don't wanna ...I'm not looking for a flawless record of 50-0. But all against people who are 0-0 or something... like, I wanna test myself. I want to fight the best girls... I wanna fight the best competition."

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

A cross-promotion fight between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg superfight won't be an "issue", claims PFL president Ray Sefo

While appearing on an interview with the FIght Nation podcast, PFL president Ray discussed the possibility of a superfight between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg.

During the discussion, he stated that "it's just a matter of the two teams sitting down at a table."

He said:

“Me personally, I don’t think that’s an issue. I know that Scott [Coker] has done a few co-promotion stuff with other promotions. He’s a good friend of mine, nothing but love and respect for Scott. Anything is possible. I think it’s just a matter of the two teams sitting down at a table and making sure that it works for everybody."

Check out Ray Sefo's comments on the Fight Nation podcast:

"It's just a matter of the two teams sitting down at a table and making sure that it works for everybody."

Full Convo & Midweek Mailbag on the podcast

Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg have had a long history of feuds. Harrison recently re-signed with the PFL after a prolonged period as a free agent. On the other hand, Cris Cyborg is reportedly nearing the end of her Bellator contract. With both willing to fight each other, it will be interesting to see if the PFL tries to bring Cyborg in or if the PFL and Bellator can reach an agreement to make the superfight happen, as stated by its president.

