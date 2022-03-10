Kayla Harrison reveals details of her "historic" new contract with PFL

Kayla Harrison has revealed some details regarding her new contract with the PFL.

After months of speculation, it was announced earlier this week that Kayla Harrison has finally signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League.

Some felt like a move to Bellator for a superfight with Cris Cyborg could be on the cards. Others thought she was destined to head over to the UFC in order to collide with Amanda Nunes - widely considered to be the women's MMA GOAT.

"Anyone. Anywhere. Any time. I'm ready to be the greatest. I know I'm not there yet… but I'm ready to put in the work and do it." - @KaylaH

PFL is obviously pretty happy with the move and Harrison seems to be the same way. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the two-time Olympic gold medalist gave fans an idea of what this new move will entail.

“It’s a great contract. I think in terms of MMA deals, it’s historic in the sense that it’s guaranteed money. It’s money that most fighters, there are a lot of moving parts in the MMA world and in MMA contracts and there are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that many MMA fans don’t know about or don’t understand. Win, lose or draw, I’m guaranteed a certain amount of money and if the PFL is unable to secure certain fights for me, I’m guaranteed a certain amount of money.”

What has Kayla Harrison achieved thus far?

In addition to winning two gold medals in judo at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Kayla Harrison has been able to build up an impressive 12-0 professional mixed martial arts record since her debut in June 2018.

That included her capturing the $1 million tournament prize twice at lightweight, making her a two-time PFL champion. It has also seen her test the waters down at featherweight for Invicta FC.

She has five wins via TKO/KO, five by submission and two via decision, showcasing just how well-rounded she is as her journey through the sport continues.

Within the context of the new 'Super Fight' division that the PFL has created for PPV, it's not yet known whether she'll stay at 155 pounds or head down to 145 pounds. Either way, the PFL will need to bring out the big guns - whether that be a cross-promotional fight or new signings altogether.

