Kayla hasn't fought anybody - Henry Cejudo and Cris Cyborg welcoming Kayla Harrison challenge 

Henry Cejudo has criticized Kayla Harrison following their recent back-and-forth on Twitter.

It was recently announced, after much speculation, that Harrison will be re-signing with the PFL as opposed to joining the UFC or Bellator. The deal could open the doors for a cross-promotion fight in the future. However, for the time being, it looks as if Harrison will be further extending her run as one of the most dominant champions in PFL history.

Meanwhile, Cejudo has recently been training with Bellator champion Cris Cyborg. This may not mean much if the two rivals don't fight, but that hasn't stopped Cejudo and Harrison from trash-talking one another.

During a recent interview with John Morgan for The Underground, 'Triple C' doubled down on his opinion of Harrison:

“Kayla Harrison hasn’t fought nobody, she really hasn’t. I like Kayla, she’s cool, she’s got two Olympic gold medals but also, that’s not wrestling, that’s judo. I told Kayla from the beginning man, one wrestling gold medal is like having four or five judo gold medals. There’s no handicaps in wrestling. Look at the sport of mixed martial arts, it’s proven.”

Henry Cejudo added that the time was right for the PFL and Bellator to let their best female fighters go at each other in a cross-promotion fight. 'Triple C' feels the Brazilian will be the favorite in that matchup, especially if he's training with her:

“There is levels to competition and wrestling is key, she knows that and the rest of the world knows that, and that’s it. But, I think we set up a fight between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison. This is the time where cross-promotion, where Bellator and PFL can come together and really cross-promote to see who the best woman at 145 pounds is. I promise you, you will bet the house on Cris Cyborg once she’s training with Triple C.”

Watch Cejudo speak to John Morgan below:

Cejudo went on to critique Harrison for taking on girls that are “5'2 and 5'3”, suggesting she’s choosing “money over legacy”.

Will Henry Cejudo come out of retirement?

Until recently, Henry Cejudo had been lobbying for a shot at featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become an unprecedented three-division champ. However, right now he seems pretty happy with where he's at in his career.

After winning two titles in the UFC to go alongside his Olympic gold medal, Cejudo is spending his days coaching and generally improving his overall visibility in the public eye.

He's trained a handful of well-known UFC fighters, including Deiveson Figueiredo, Jiri Prochazka and Zhang Weili, with Cris Cyborg being the latest high-profile name to join the former bantamweight and flyweight king.

If Harrison vs. Cyborg does get booked, you can bet Henry Cejudo will be there by the Brazilian's side.

