"It will be very hard for her to find opponents" - Valentina Shevchenko gives her thoughts on Kayla Harrison

Valentina Shevchenko believes Kayla Harrison will have a difficult time finding opponents in the UFC due to her weight class.

Harrison, who holds a 12-0 record, has fought in the lightweight division of the Professional Fighters League. However, the UFC doesn't have a 155-pound weight class for women.

During a recent interview with James Lynch, 'Bullet' lauded free agent Kayla Harrison and added that she would be a welcome addition to the world's biggest MMA promotion. However, she questioned who she'd be able to fight if she joined the UFC.

"I did not watch her fights but I know she is kind of like finishing everyone in the first round. Yes definitely, it's a good thing for female martial arts that you have strong women like her in the UFC and outside... It is very hard I think for her to find someone really in high level because of the weight class. If you have your natural power and weight, every time it's best for you. Just my opinion, it will be very hard for her to find opponents [in the UFC]."

Julianna Pena would love a champion vs. champion rematch against Valentina Shevchenko at flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) last fought Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 in September this year. She won via TKO to make her sixth successful title defense.

After stunning the world with a victory over the legendary Amanda Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 earlier this month, Julianna Pena (12-4) told the media she would be interested in fighting Shevchenko for the flyweight belt and becoming a double champ.

Pena lost her first encounter with the 125-pound champion via armbar submission. It was a women's bantamweight title eliminator back in January 2017.

"I think that there are some rematches that I want to do. I would like to go down and rematch Valentina Shevchenko... It would be great to be a two-division champion, even to go down to 125 and face Valentina down there. Right now, I just want to soak in the moment of being a champion."

