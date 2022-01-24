Watch: Henry Cejudo and team gives 3 AM bedside reaction to Deiveson Figueiredo reclaiming flyweight title 

Henry Cejudo was on cloud nine following Deiveson Figueiredo's recent victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Cejudo, along with Figueiredo's manager, Wallid Ismail, was seen congratulating the new UFC flyweight champion. 'Triple C' also praised 'Deus da Guerra' for his commitment and ability to get out of his comfort zone in preparation for the fight against Moreno.

Appreciating Figueiredo's efforts, Cejudo said:

"Honestly, I think Deiveson's keys to his victory is the adjustments that he has made like leaving Brazil, getting out of his comfort zone. You know going with actual specialists. You know people don't know but we have an actual like a legit system that fight ready with science, technology."

Deiveson Figueiredo made significant modifications to his fight camp for his third fight against Brandon Moreno. The Brazilian relocated to the United States, where he trained with Henry Cejudo for the trilogy bout.

The first fight between Figueiredo and Moreno, which went down at UFC 256 in 2020, ended in a majority-draw. A point-deduction for 'Deus da Guerra' due to a groin strike forced the draw after he seemingly won three out of five rounds.

Moreno dominated Figueiredo in their rematch at UFC 263, winning every exchange before submitting him in the third round to win the flyweight belt.

The trilogy bout at UFC 270 was a razor-thin decision that went Figueiredo's way, resulting in the Brazilian reclaiming the UFC flyweight title.

[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT 🏆[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] https://t.co/rQcjcNNAGv

Henry Cejudo opens up about recent conversation with Dana White at UFC 270

Henry Cejudo recently revealed some details about his conversation with Dana White at UFC 270 on Saturday night. Despite their previous conflicts regarding his UFC comeback, 'Triple C' claimed to have had a friendly exchange with White at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Following the co-main event of UFC 270, Cejudo was present inside the octagon when White handed Deiveson Figueiredo the UFC flyweight title. The former double champion and the UFC president had a brief exchange soon after.

'The Schmo' asked Cejudo about his conversation with White on a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show. 'Triple C' gave the following response:

“Honestly, I told Dana, ‘Dana, we’re fighting for the same thing.' I said, ‘I respect the sh** out of you for what you’re done to the UFC. You took it from two million... The company that was suffering, dude [Referring to White leading the UFC from being a two-million-dollar to a multi-billion-dollar organization]."

He added:

"I may not like your decisions, maybe, with me or with a lot of people.' But, dude, I said, ‘You won’t find anybody that respects you more.' And I told, ‘Boss, dude, you know what? I got a lot of love for you, man, just so you know.’”

Henry Cejudo, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, has been lobbying for a fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for quite some time now.

However, White has shot down the idea of Cejudo fighting Volkanovski for the 145 lbs title on quite a few occasions. ‘Triple C’ retired from MMA in May 2020 following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The former two-division champion has previously reiterated that he has no motivation to return to either flyweight or bantamweight.

The idea of becoming the UFC's first-ever three-division champion is clearly the only thing that peaks Cejudo's interest.

