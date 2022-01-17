Ali Abdelaziz claims Henry Cejudo will be the greatest combat sports athlete of 2022

Ali Abdelaziz has predicted that big things are ahead for Henry Cejudo as rumors continue to circulate regarding his potential return to mixed martial arts.

The success of Henry Cejudo in combat sports has been well documented over the last 15 years. He kickstarted his rise to prominence in style back at Beijing 2008 where he managed to bring home an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in wrestling.

In mixed martial arts, he's been able to add two more accolades of note through his UFC tenure. He captured both the UFC flyweight title and the UFC bantamweight title.

After retiring back in May 2020 following a successful defense of the latter title against Dominick Cruz, the masses expected him to return imminently. Alas, after almost two years, he's only just starting to create some real noise about a comeback.

His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was pretty straightforward when voicing his thoughts on what'll be next for 'Triple C' in 2022:

"Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the time. he’s 100% want smoke all these guys"

Why does Henry Cejudo want to return to the UFC?

The smart money says that Henry Cejudo isn't going to try and reclaim the flyweight or bantamweight belts if he does decide to step back into the octagon. Instead, he's going to go after something that's never been won before - a third UFC world title in a third weight class.

He'd be going up to 145 pounds to try and take the championship away from Alexander Volkanovski, which is something Cejudo has teased in the past.

'C4', or so he wants to be called, needs to wait in line after 'The Korean Zombie' was chosen to replace Max Holloway in a fight with Volkanovski later this year.

Cejudo has spent the last few days going back and forth with UFC president Dana White in a cold war of sorts, but never fear - because we're talking about a man who isn't going to go quietly into the night.

Edited by John Cunningham