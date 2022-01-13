Henry Cejudo reveals what it will take to see him return to the UFC

Henry Cejudo has claimed it will either have to be a big check worth his legacy or an Alexander Volkanovski fight in order for him to make a comeback.

Cejudo is the only person to win an Olympic gold medal (Beijing 2008) and UFC titles (flyweight and bantamweight). He has also been clamoring for an opportunity to become the first ever three-division champion in the world's biggest MMA promotion ever.

Speaking on episode 218 of the Weighing In podcast, 'Triple C' added that he can dethrone UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski with his speed, distance game and wrestling.

"As soon as I start seeing some zeros behind that check. You know in reality this is the thing, guys. I am happy with my career. Because I have done something that if it ever gets broken, which somebody will... I think the money's got to be worth my legacy now. But at the same time I do like that Volkanovski fight because he's short. My speed is gonna be a huge problem for him. My distance game and my wrestling [too]," said Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo in conversation with former mixed martial artist Josh Thomson and legendary referee 'Big' John McCarthy below:

Cejudo holds a 16-2 win-loss record in his professional MMA career so far and has never fought in the UFC's featherweight division.

Henry Cejudo offered to step in for Max Holloway at UFC 272 but Dana White didn't seem interested

No.1 contender Holloway recently pulled out of the UFC 272 main event against Alexander Volkanovski due to injury. Cejudo was among several fighters who volunteered to step in for 'Blessed' on the same card.

However, UFC president Dana White isn't too keen to bring 'The Messenger' into the title picture straightaway, fearing that he might not defend the belt after winning it.

The 34-year-old American superstar has only made one successful defense each as UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion before dropping both titles.

"Hey @danawhite, give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything," tweeted Henry Cejudo.

See Cejudo requesting White for a featherweight shot against Volkanovski below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything. Hey @danawhite give me a shot at Alex. I would never cancel. I’m Mexican and we don’t believe in pulling out of anything.

Also Read Article Continues below

'The Great' is now scheduled to face 'The Korean Zombie' aka Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022.

Edited by Genci Papraniku