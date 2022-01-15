"Dana White is scared" - Henry Cejudo blasts the UFC for not giving him the Alexander Volkanovski fight

Henry Cejudo has blasted Dana White for not giving him a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski after his original challenger Max Holloway's withdrawal from UFC 272.

Volkanovski and Holloway were initially scheduled to face off in their trilogy fight at the March pay-per-view. However, 'Blessed' aggravated a previous injury and was forced out of the bout. The UFC featherweight champion now appears set to take on 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event of UFC 273 in April instead.

Cejudo, who is looking to become the first three-division UFC titleholder in history, shared a clip from the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show on Twitter. In it, he revealed that he'd asked his manager Ali Abdelaziz to talk to White and book him against Volkanovski for the featherweight belt.

With that request seemingly ignored, Cejudo went on a rant about the UFC president and the promotion.

"As soon as I found out Max Holloway wasn't there, I contacted Ali and said make this fight happen... It's not like a GSP situation where I'm gonna win and then jet out. It is different for me because I want to go in there and defend all my belts to see how far I can really take my body. At the end of the day, the UFC, they don't trust in their fighters. They do not have faith in Alexander Volkanovski. Because if they did, they'd allow him to try and put me down... Dana White is scared. They don't want it. I'm even sick and tired of trolling Volkanovski if the fight is never gonna happen. Why not give me an opportunity to make history and become the first three-division champ? It's a monopoly and they control the thing."

Alexander Volkanovski has made two successful featherweight title defenses and is 10-0 in the UFC

Alexander Volkanovski claimed the featherweight belt by defeating then-dominant champion Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Volkanovski then made his first title defense against the Hawaiian in a rematch at UFC 251 in July 2020. The No.2-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter won the encounter via split decision.

After a long break, due to a positive COVID-19 test and his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter show, Alexander Volkanovski made his second successful defense versus Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last September.

With Holloway's withdrawal, the Australian's next defense was pushed back a month to UFC 273. Despite the likes of Cejudo and Giga Chikadze throwing their names into the hat, 'The Korean Zombie' looks set to challenge 'The Great' next.

