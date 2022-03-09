"I am 100% sure that a fight with Cyborg will happen" - Ali Abdelaziz keen on making the Cris Cyborg- Kayla Harrison superfight by end of this year

Ali Abdelaziz recently offered fans some insight into Kayla Harrison's freshly-inked contract with the PFL. While discussing her future in the promotion, Abdelaziz declared that he will be gunning for a super-fight between Harrison and Cris Cyborg.

He further went on to offer a timeline for the super-fight, claiming that it was bound to take place by the end of 2022 or early 2023. The manager extraordinaire explained the same while in conversation with Aaron Bronsteter, who posted notes from his interaction with Abdelaziz on social media.

"I am 100% sure that a fight with Cyborg will happen either at the end of this year or early next year. The only one who can prevent it is Cyborg."

I asked how & Ali mentioned possibility of a PFL/Bellator co-promotion or via free agency (Cyborg's deal ends soon) Abdelaziz adds: "I am 100% sure that a fight with Cyborg will happen either at the end of this year or early next year. The only one who can prevent it is Cyborg."I asked how & Ali mentioned possibility of a PFL/Bellator co-promotion or via free agency (Cyborg's deal ends soon)

The Egyptian asserted that he was considering a collaboration between PFL and Bellator to set up a fight between Harrison and Cyborg. He also admitted that such a fight would be much easier to make once Cyborg enters free agency.

In addition to offering an update on the Harrison-Cyborg situation, Abdelaziz took a small dig at the Brazilian, claiming that she was the only person who could act as a spoilsport by ducking the fight.

In a previous conversation with James Lynch, Cyborg revealed that she only had "one or two" fights remaining on her contract. The Brazilian could easily fight out her contract with Bellator and compete against Harrison inside the cage somewhere down the line.

Kayla Harrison fires off a fresh virtual attack on Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has found himself in the midst of a recent back and forth between Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg. He recently found himself at the receiving end of some flak after taking it upon himself to issue responses to Harrison on social media.

Harrison previously took a shot at the fact that Cejudo has fewer gold medals compared to herself, prompting a response from the former UFC double champ.

'Triple C' declared that Harrison had fought easier competition during her Olympic journey. Kayla Harrison hit back at Cejudo, saying:

"No. I’d be in Bellator fighting the taller chick in that pic."

