"I went too far" - Kayla Harrison reacts hilariously to being blocked by Cris Cyborg after Twitter back and forth involving Henry Cejudo

Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg recently engaged in a verbal dispute on social media. However, it seems like Cyborg has taken offense at some of the things that Harrison has been saying. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has now been blocked by the former UFC star.

In the wake of the development, Harrison took to social media to react. She used the opportunity to call out Cyborg for a fight and promised to abstain from the use of her elite judo skills during their clash.

"Dang it. I went too far. Cris please fight me! I won’t use judo just wrestling."

She also trained her aim at former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo, who has been training with Cyborg ahead of her next outing inside the cage.

She quipped that 'Triple C' has only won a single Olympic medal in her attack on the 'King of Cringe'.

"He cant save you. One gold medal Havin a*s. @Henry Cejudo"

Cris Cyborg recently posted a picture of herself alongside Henry Cejudo following a seemingly strenuous training session.

In the post, she declared that she was going to reveal some exciting news about her future inside the cage. A similar picture was also shared by Henry Cejudo on his personal Twitter account.

Kayla Harrison reveals why she doesn't want to move down to 135 pounds

Kayla Harrison has previously suggested she would consider a move down to bantamweight to compete against 135-pound UFC champion Julianna Pena. However, she has subsequently declared that a move down to the bantamweight division is not on the cards.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Harrison revealed the reason that prompted her decision to cancel any future move down to the division.

She declared that fighters do not need to cut down to an unnatural weight to win bouts. According to Harrison, what truly matters is a fighter's courage and heart to compete inside the octagon.

"I'm a role model. I want to be a good role model. I want to teach fighters, young fighters and young women that it's not about how much you weigh, you know. It's about how big your heart is and how hard you work and if you want to win, you'll win whatever weight class you compete at."

Catch Kayla Harrison's interaction with Ariel Helwani below:

