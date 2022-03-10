Ali Abdelaziz claims Kayla Harrison is among the top 3 earners in MMA today- men and women considered

Kayla Harrison's manager Ali Abdelaziz claims the judoka is among the top three highest paid MMA athletes today. Abdelaziz also believes Harrison is the greatest combat sports athlete, taking into account her two Olympic gold medals and PFL world titles.

Having managed fighters for a long time, Abdelaziz claims to be aware of everyone's purse. With that knowledge, the Dominance MMA owner is sure that Harrison is the highest paid female fighter of all time. The 44-year recently told The Schmo:

"Kayla Harrison, the greatest combat athlete of all the time. Sorry Henry [Cejudo], she about that. Two gold medal, about to win third world title. I understand, everybody is ducking her. She just signed a great deal with PFL. She's the highest female fighter of all the time. She's probably top three in MMA money wise. I know what everybody is making. And I'm talking about boys or girls."

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's interview with The Schmo below:

Will Kayla Harrison ever compete in the UFC?

Kayla Harrison first signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in 2016 when it was still known as the World Series of Fighting. Since then, the PFL has retained the right to match any offer which they recently exercised after the judoka got an offer from Bellator.

While Harrison is a two-time PFL women's lightweight champion, she only has a lone featherweight win at Invicta to her record. Since the heaviest women's weight class offered by the UFC is 145 lbs, the chances of Harrison coming on board are slim.

However, 'Doug' has gone back and forth with UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena on multiple occasions. Pena took a dig at Harrison after dethroning her training partner Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Responding to Pena labeling her the 'lesser training partner', Harrison told TMZ Sports:

“I think that Julianna, you know, congrats to her for her victory. I know she must be on Cloud 9 right now, and I would just caution her to be careful. You don’t say stuff like that to people like me unless you mean it. This isn’t like a Conor McGregor ‘let’s just talk a little sh*t’ – no. Don’t bite off more than you can chew.”

Watch Harrison's interview with TMZ Sports below:

