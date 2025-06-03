Kayla Harrison hits back after Julianna Pena accuses her of PED use ahead of UFC 316: "I got tested four times in a month"

Kayla Harrison is seemingly growing a bit tired of the oft-repeated accusations of performance-enhancing drug use by her next opponent, Julianna Pena. Pena will aim to defend her bantamweight crown against Harrison at UFC 316 when the two get locked inside the cage in Newark on Saturday, June 7.

Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, the multi-time Olympic gold medalist covered several subjects ahead of her bid to become a UFC titleholder. After being asked her thoughts on a prior quote from Pena where the reigning 135-pound champ accused Harrison of using steroids, Harrison said:

"I mean, it's just like she's kind of always throwing spaghetti at the wall. Like, before I signed wth the UFC, it was like well if she wants to be in a real promotion she has to make a real weight and 135 is where it's at. So then I signed with the UFC and I cut down to 135 pounds and now I'm a weight bully. But like that's the only weight class they have [laughs]."

"It's not by choice. I mean the steroids thing is just like again, it's funny to me. I've never taken steroids. I got drug tested for the first time when I was in middle school because that was when I was in the top five of a national roster for judo... I mean, I've been tested probably more than any athlete in the UFC. One time I got tested four times in a month," she added.

Check out Kayla Harrison's response to Julianna Pena below (4:15):

Kayla Harrison could possibly become the face of women's MMA, according to UFC commentator

Kayla Harrison is a former PFL champion, and if she adds a UFC title to her mantle as well, it could possibly push her to the heights of superstardom in the sport, according to one of the UFC's most standout broadcasters. Jon Anik was discussing this during a recent conversation on MMA Junkie Radio as he previewed some of the big fights set for UFC 316 this weekend.

The 34-year-old has given the 135-pound weight class a much-needed injection of excitement, as some also wonder if Kayla Harrison could bait Amanda Nunes out of retirement if she cements herself as the new UFC champion on Saturday.

When touching on what a victory could do here for the Ohio native, Anik quipped:

"Kayla Harrison has the potential to be a face - if not the face- of women's mixed martial arts if she has the undisputed UFC bantamweight championship around her shoulder."

